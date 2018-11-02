I'll stay to bring back Tottenham's glory days, says Mauricio Pochettino

By AFP

LONDON: Mauricio Pochettino has promised to stay at Tottenham until he restores the club to the dominant force they were in the 1960s.

Tottenham manager Pochettino has been linked with a move to Real Madrid following Julen Lopetegui's sacking.

The 46-year-old had already been forced to deny talk he would consider joining Barcelona in previous seasons, but the Real claims were given additional credence by the Argentine's downbeat mood at times this term.

Pochettino admitted to feeling the lowest he had felt at the club amid ongoing delays to Tottenham's rebuilt stadium, a lack of summer signings and nine of his players not returning from the World Cup until five days before the new campaign.

It has been suggested the former Southampton and Espanyol boss, yet to win a trophy in four and a half seasons with the north London club, has taken Tottenham as far as he can without major investment.

But Pochettino, whose side are currently fifth in the Premier League, made his case for remaining with Tottenham as he talked passionately about returning the clubs to their famous 1961 double-winning glory days.

"I think the period today at the club, at Tottenham, is so exciting. When you assess Tottenham, they are in the middle of the journey, in the middle to arrive in the harbour," Pochettino told reporters on Friday.

"I think we're strong enough to sort out all the problems and arrive, and in the end to achieve what the club and fans deserve. In the end all we want to achieve one day is to win trophies.

"When I arrived at Tottenham, the first video I think Daniel (Levy) or the people showed me was of Tottenham Hotspur, we are talking about the glory.

"Yes, I want to feel the glory with Tottenham. When I watch that video from 1960, I think always it's a very emotional video but it will be fantastic to deliver for our fans and for all the people that moment again, to repeat it here with Tottenham.

"But first of all we need to finish the stadium, move there, finish the facilities here, be settled, make our stadium home again and work so hard to try to be competitive."

Tottenham had made their best ever Premier League start prior to Monday's defeat to Manchester City and they will try and get their campaign back on track against Wolves on Saturday.

