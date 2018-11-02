Home Sport Football

Indian football coach Stephen Constantine announces 30 probables for Jordan friendly

As per the October 2018 FIFA Rankings, India are currently ranked 97 while Jordan are at 112.

Published: 02nd November 2018 10:03 PM

Indian football team (File | PTI)

By UNI

​NEW DELHI: Indian National Team Head Coach Stephen Constantine announced a list of 30 probables for India's forthcoming International Friendly against Jordan.

The match is slated to be played at the King Abdullah II International Stadium in Amman on November 17.

This will be the first time the senior national teams of the two countries will be meeting in an international friendly ever.

Besides 14 U-23 players who have been named in the list of 30, Constantine has also recalled three others -- Goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharjya, defender Nishu Kumar and winger Jackichand Singh for the camp.

The players will be starting to assemble at the Camp from November 11 here.

The final squad for the match is to be announced later.

Constantine mentioned the primary focus will be "play our game and try to win."

"We expect to play our game and try to win. When we play against the likes of China and Jordan, you need to understand that we are facing good teams.

We will have to build on our previous result," he maintained.

"Our main focus will be to stay in shape with and without the ball."

While Jordan has narrowly gone down to World Cup runners-up Croatia in their last match, India played a goalless draw against China in Suzhou in their last International Friendly on October 13 last.

The list of 30 probables:
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith, Arindam Bhattacharjya. Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Sarthak Golui, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Salam Ranjan Singh, Subhasish Bose, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala. Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pronay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Anirudh Thapa, Jackichand Singh, Vinit Rai, Germanpreet Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Ashique Kuruniyan, Bikash Jairu. Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary, Balwant Singh, Manvir Singh.

 

