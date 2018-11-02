Home Sport Football

Manchester United launch security review after fan brings toy guns to match 

Manchester United said the safety of fans was an absolute priority for the club.

File image of Manchester United's home ground Old Trafford Stadium | Reuters

By AFP

LONDON: Manchester United have launched a security review after it emerged a pitch invader got into Old Trafford with two toy guns during last month's Champions League game against Juventus.

Shortly after play started during United's 1-0 defeat to the Italian champions, a fan ran across the pitch and was restrained by stewards close to the players.

The Daily Mail newspaper reported that security staff later inspected his seat and found two toy guns in a backpack.

Manchester United said the safety of fans was an "absolute priority" for the club.

"Carrying a children's miniature plastic toy gun into a stadium is clearly an extremely irresponsible act," a spokesman said.

"Fortunately, the actions of the pitch intruder at the Juventus game did not harm anyone.

"However as the security and safety of all fans and staff is the absolute priority at Manchester United, the club immediately launched an investigation into the circumstances around this issue.

This includes a full review of our already rigorous security protocols, using our own security teams together with external expert consultants."

European football's governing body UEFA has charged Manchester United over the "field invasion".

The case will be dealt with by the UEFA control, ethics and disciplinary body on November 22.

 

