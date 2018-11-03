Home Sport Football

India women football squad announced for 2020 Olympic qualifiers

Coach Maymol Rocky named the final squad of players that will make the trip to Yangon.

Indian Women Football Team. (Photo | Twitter/@IndianFootball)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian senior national women's team will travel to Myanmar for the first round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifying tournament later this month, the squad for which was announced on Saturday.

Over the last two weeks, the players were camped in Mumbai as they prepared for the task ahead.

A total of 10 teams will move forward to the second round and if the Indian team is to progress, it will be a remarkable achievement for the women's team, which has never crossed the first hurdle at Olympic level in the past.

Talking about the team, Rocky said, "The girls are ready and looking forward to play. We will enter the tournament with a positive mindset among the players as well as the entire staff."

"Our aim is to go through to the next round and we are looking forward to that. We need to qualify and I'm confident that we will do so."

She added, "I expect all the girls to rise to the occasion and give a good account of themselves. The players in the starting XI as well as the substitutes - each member will have a crucial role to play."

The Indian team will take on Nepal in their first encounter on November 8, followed by Bangladesh on November 11 and hosts Myanmar on November 13.

The team selected is as follows: GOALKEEPERS: E. Panthoi Chanu, Aditi Chauhan, M.Linthoingambi Devi DEFENDERS: L.Ashalata Devi, Manisha Panna, Ng.Sweety Devi, Jabamani Tudu, Dalima Chhibber, Pyari Xaxa MIDFIELDERS: Sangita Basfore, Sanju Yadav, Margaret Devi, Ranjana Chanu, Indumathi Kathiresan FORWARDS: Y.Kamala Devi, Anju Tamang, N.Ratanbala Devi, Ng.Bala Devi, Dangmei Grace, R.Sandhiya Ranganathan.

TAGS
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Indian senior national women's team Indian Women's Football Team

