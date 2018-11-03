Home Sport Football

Mourinho hopes Martial will sign new Manchester United deal 

Mourinho, at the time, was apparently willing to consider a sale, although executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward made clear he wanted to keep him.

Published: 03rd November 2018 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Jose Mourinho

Manchester United gaffer Jose Mourinho (File | AP)

By PTI

MANCHESTER: Jose Mourinho is keen for Anthony Martial to commit his long-term future to Manchester United by signing a new contract, with the French forward emerging as one of the key players at Old Trafford.

Martial has been one of the most impressive performers in a disappointing season for the club, with five goals from five Premier League starts, and four in his past three appearances.

ALSO READ | Jose Mourinho hopes Anthony Martial will sign new Manchester United deal

He has a contract until the end of the season, on terms that give the club an option to extend it for a further year, with discussions under way to agree a deal beyond that.

The 22-year-old's future at Old Trafford looked uncertain during the summer, with his agent Philippe Lamboley indicating in June that the forward wanted to leave the club, having missed out on a place in France's World Cup squad.

Mourinho, at the time, was apparently willing to consider a sale, although executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward made clear he wanted to keep him.

Martial's recent form, including two goals against Chelsea in a 2-2 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge, has impressed his manager, who feels now that the forward is worth a new contract, despite urging him to be more consistent.

"Obviously, I hope they will agree," Mourinho said.

"Obviously I hope. One thing is that he's a talented player that everybody knows he is. Everybody knows since he was in Monaco that he is a talented player," he added.

Top player but he added: "One thing is being a top talent, another is being a top player. He is now much closer to being a top player.

Mourinho is concerned about United's blunt attack they went into the weekend with a goal difference of zero, having both scored and conceded 17 goals in 10 matches.

ALSO READ | Chelsea assistant coach Marco Ianni fined after Jose Mourinho clash

United, in eighth place, has scored 10 league goals fewer than leaders Manchester City, although they have managed one more than Tottenham, who started the weekend in fifth.

"I don't like to say we don't score many goals because our strikers aren't scoring, I don't like to say we concede too many goals because my goalkeeper does not save anything," Mourinho said.

"I think it is about the globality (the overall picture). It is about the team. We need obviously to score more goals. Mourinho pointed to United's failure to be more ruthless in their past two league matches, the draw at Chelsea and the 2-1 home win over Everton, as evidence of a problem that is costing them points. We were punished against Chelsea because we didn't score the third goal and we could," he said.

We went to minute 96 against Everton because we didn't score the third, the fourth, the fifth before that.

"Yes, we need to score more goals but I think the team with more confidence, the players individually with more confidence, will have more goals.

Mourinho is continuing to offer public support to Romelu Lukaku, who was restricted to a substitute's appearance against Everton, having failed to score for United since September 15.

"Lukaku doesn't score for nine matches," he said.

"Do I think in the next nine matches he's going to score zero goals? No, I think in the next nine matches he's going to score a few goals.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jose Mourinho Anthony Martial

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp