Premier League: Brace for Felipe Anderson as West Ham beat Burnley 4-2

Despite a dominant display, the hosts were never assured of the points until Javier Hernandez struck their fourth goal in stoppage time.

Published: 03rd November 2018 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

West Ham United

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson (R) celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the English Premier League match against Burnley | AP

By Associated Press

LONDON: Felipe Anderson began to justify his club record price tag by firing West Ham to a 4-2 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Brazilian playmaker was in danger of being branded a flop after a summer transfer from Lazio costing the Hammers up to 42 million pounds (around $55 million).

West Ham was twice pegged back by goals from Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Chris Wood and, despite a dominant display, the hosts were never assured of the points until Javier Hernandez struck their fourth goal in stoppage time.

Late Rashford goal helps Manchester United beat Bournemouth

James Tarkowski clattered Marko Arnautovic in the opening moments but the Austrian got his revenge in the 10th minute by stealing Tarkowski's under-hit back pass and slotting home before pointedly celebrating in the face of the defender.

From Burnley's first meaningful attack of the match, Ashley Westwood slipped Gudmundsson in behind and the Icelander slid the ball across Lukasz Fabianski and into the net in the 45th.

Leicester City beat Cardiff in first Premier League game since owner Vichai's death

Anderson put West Ham ahead after collecting Grady Diangana's pass, taking one touch before lashing the ball through Joe Hart's legs in the 68th.

But West Ham was in danger of being left frustrated again after Wood met Robbie Brady's corner with a bullet header for 2-2 in the 77th.

Anderson should have restored West Ham's lead moments later only to clip the far post, but when Arnautovic's shot fell to his feet soon after the Brazilian made no mistake.

Hernandez capped the hosts' victory with a close-range finish at the end.

