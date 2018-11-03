Home Sport Football

Ronaldinho fails to pay USD 2.3 million fine in court case, passport seized

Ronaldinho and his brother Assis were fined USD 2.3 million after being found guilty of building a fishing platform on the Guaiba river in southern Brazil without the necessary permits.

Published: 03rd November 2018 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Ronaldinho

Former Barcelona star Ronaldinho. (Photo | Twitter/ @10Ronaldinho)

By IANS

RIO DE JANEIRO: A Brazilian court has ordered authorities to seize the passports of former Barcelona star Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto Assis.

The decision by judge Newton Fabricio on Friday came at the request of public prosecutors after the pair failed to pay a fine resulting from a 2015 court case.

Ronaldinho and Assis were fined 8.5 million reais (2.3 million US dollars) after being found guilty of building a fishing platform on the Guaiba river in southern Brazil without the necessary permits. The structure was located in a heritage-protected area, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ronaldinho's representatives were not immediately available for comment and it was not known if the brothers were in Brazil on Friday.

A two-time recipient of the FIFA world player of the year award and a World Cup winner with Brazil in 2002, Ronaldinho retired from football last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ronaldinho Roberto Assis Brazilian Footballer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp