Home Sport Football

Barcelona include Lionel Messi in squad to face Inter Milan

Messi broke his arm during Barca's win over Sevilla on October 20, with the club predicting he would be out for three weeks.

Published: 04th November 2018 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Messi

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi (File | AP)

By AFP

BARCELONA: Lionel Messi has been included in Barcelona's travelling squad to face Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Messi broke his arm during Barca's win over Sevilla on October 20, with the club predicting he would be out for three weeks.

The striker has not yet been declared fit by Barcelona's medical team but he will travel with the squad to the San Siro.

"Leo Messi travels to Milan without the medical all-clear," the club posted on their Twitter account on Sunday.

Messi had trained the same day, along with other players not involved in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Rayo Vallecano.

Barcelona have won all of their last four matches without Messi, including a 2-0 win over Inter at the Camp Nou last month.

They sit three points ahead of the Italians at the top of Group B.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Inter Milan Lionel Messi Barcelona UEFA Champions League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp