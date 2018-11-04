Home Sport Football

Real Madrid needs late own-goal, penalty to end La Liga slump against Valladolid

Madrid's fans jeered its players when Valladolid went close to scoring, and especially when ineffective forwards Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio were substituted at 0-0.

Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's first goal against Valladolid | AP

By Associated Press

MADRID: Real Madrid needed an own-goal and late penalty to beat Valladolid 2-0 and end its slump in the Spanish league as interim coach Santiago Solari made his home debut on Saturday.

Substitute Vinicius Junior's off-target shot took a deflection off defender Kiko Olivas in the 83rd minute and caught goalkeeper Jordi Masip out of position. Masip touched the ball but couldn't keep it from going in.

Sergio Ramos added a second goal from the penalty spot in the 88th after Karim Benzema was fouled by Fernando Calero.

Until then, Valladolid threatened to extend Madrid's winless run. Ruben Alcaraz and Toni Villa hit the woodwork for the visitors with long strikes in the second half.

Madrid's first win in six rounds lifted it from ninth to sixth place.

"We understand how our supporters feel," Ramos said. "We, as players, are the ones who are responsible (for the poor run) and we are the ones who have the opportunity to turn this around. These three points are important to boost our morale."

Solari was named Madrid's caretaker coach on Monday, when predecessor Julen Lopetegui was fired a day after a 5-1 loss at Barcelona. Madrid won 4-0 at third-division Melilla in the Copa del Rey in Solari's debut on Wednesday.

"I would have liked to win 7-0 with three goals from bicycle kicks," said Solari, a former Madrid midfielder. "But that's not football, which is hard. There are moments when you have to have order, commitment, a serious attitude, effort and a competitive spirit, and we showed those tonight and we won."

Valladolid is exceeding expectations after winning promotion last season. Owned by Brazil great Ronaldo, it entered the match at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on a six-match unbeaten streak. The defeat left it in eighth place.

"In the second half we played better than Madrid," Valladolid coach Sergio Gonzalez said. "I'm happy for that but frustrated by the result, which doesn't reflect the enormous effort of my players."

