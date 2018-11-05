Home Sport Football

Hugo Lloris urges Tottenham to learn from mistakes

Goalkeeper Lloris warned that Spurs had to tighten up after losing leads against Inter Milan and PSV in Europe already this season.

Published: 05th November 2018 06:15 PM

Hugo Lloris

Tottenham's Hugo Lloris gives instructions to his players during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Captain Hugo Lloris has warned Tottenham they risk blowing their Premier League and Champions League hopes unless they cut out the errors after a nervy win against Wolves.

Mauricio Pochettino's side, cruising at 3-0 midway through the second half, weathered a late fightback from the home side to win 3-2 at Molineux on Saturday.

Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane put Spurs in control before league debutant Juan Foyth gave away two spot-kicks, converted by Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez.

Goalkeeper Lloris warned that Spurs had to tighten up after losing leads against Inter Milan and PSV in Europe already this season.

"We need to learn," he said.

"It is not the first time this has happened in the Champions League and in the league that the opponent created chances in the last minutes of the game. It is something we need to improve."

"It is the responsibility of the players. Of course the manager has his expectations and so do the staff and I think they try to give us the main tools and then it is about our emotions, our feelings."

"If we have to play a different way, we have to play a different way. We could have managed the game in another way. At 3-0, you do not have to press. It is about communications, feelings and is more up to the players."

Lloris is banned for Tuesday's must-win Champions League visit of PSV while Mousa Dembele is an injury doubt after coming off at Molineux with an ankle problem.

"We have shown in the last few years that Tottenham have a way of playing and we try to respect the plan but I think there are a lot of things to learn," said Lloris.

"We cannot control everything in the game but we can do better with the ball."

Newly-promoted Wolves slipped to their third straight defeat despite their late rally.

Hugo Lloris Premier League Champions League

