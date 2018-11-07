Home Sport Football

Indian women play Nepal in first 2020 Olympic qualifying game 

They will look to secure three points from the game in order to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Published: 07th November 2018 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

YANGON: The Indian women are all geared up to play Nepal here Thursday in their first match of the 2020 AFC Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

They will look to secure three points from the game in order to get their campaign off to a winning start.

In the previous four editions of the competition, the Indian side has never made it past the initial stage and this time around, there is a high degree of confidence within the team after a successful three-week preparatory camp in Mumbai under head coach Maymol Rocky.

Asked about her thoughts at the fixtures ahead, the coach said, "I feel we have got a favourable set of matches as our first two games are against familiar opponents (Nepal and Bangladesh) and we play the hosts in our last match.

"In such tournaments, how you start the competition is really important and the Nepal game will be extremely crucial for us to gather the much-required momentum."

The coach said the Mumbai camp was a fruitful one for the team, helping the newcomers to gel with the rest of the squad.

"All the girls responded to my instructions and applied themselves well.

Even the girls who were not selected in the final team also grew as players and improved greatly.

"I feel we have built quite a cohesive unit and it puts us in a good position ahead of the three games."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AFC Olympic Qualifying Tournament India vs Nepal Nepal vs India women's football

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp