Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho to be sidelined for three weeks due to injury

By IANS

BARCELONA: Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho of Brazil will be sidelined for around two-three weeks due to a hamstring injury, the Spanish club announced on Thursday.

Coutinho, 26, sustained a left leg injury in Barcelona's UEFA Champions League draw with Inter Milan on Tuesday, reports Efe.

"Tests carried out on Thursday morning have confirmed that Philippe Coutinho has a small rupture in the biceps femoris of his left leg," the club's statement read.

The Brazil international will miss the upcoming home La Liga clash against Real Betis at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on Sunday.