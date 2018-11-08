Home Sport Football

Chennaiyin hope Pune win starts turnaround

The win helped Chennai to secure eighth position on the table with four points.

Published: 08th November 2018 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

After a woeful start (five defeats & one draw), Chennaiyin finally managed full points on Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finally, after seven games, defending champions Chennaiyin FC got three points. Since the first match of the season, coach John Gregory was saying that they have been unlucky. He kept on stressing that players were giving it their all and it was only a matter of  time before the results fell their way. While it did take longer than Gregory would have hoped, the 64-year-old said pretty much the same thing after his boys beat FC Pune City 4-2 on Tuesday. “We played some very close matches before this and didn’t get the results we deserved. The football has been excellent in the previous games but we couldn’t get the break. We gave away a couple of goals due to a couple of mistakes at the back. But I think things changed today.”

The start wasn’t ideal as Pune took the lead before Chennaiyin came roaring back scoring four goals. “The players never lost their desire or professionalism. Even after we went 1-0 down, we continued playing. The confidence had been damaged in some of the games but they continued to work hard. Hopefully, this is the start of many good things to come.”

While a rock solid defence was key to Chennaiyin’s success last season, the team has managed only one clean sheet so far this season. Last year, Chennaiyin defenders were also a constant threat in the opposition penalty box, especially during set pieces. That was missing this time until Mailson Alves decided to roll back time with a powerful header past Pune keeper Kamaljit Singh to level things for Chennaiyin.

“We had Mailson back in the line-up and he was pretty much like he was last season. He scored a goal and defended well. It was nice to see the old Mailson back again today. I didn’t want to change anything at half-time. I think we did well, keeping possession and creating chances. I think Pune got one chance and converted it. Germanpreet Singh and Anirudh Thapa ran the midfield. They were up against players who are more experienced and they did a good job. This was Jeje’s best game so  far. He was left out in a couple of games and it worked as he did well today. He might be disappointed not to have scored but he played well.”

The win helped Chennai to eighth position on the table with four points. While they are nine points behind leaders Bengaluru FC who have played two games less, the confidence gained might have a say in whether Chennaiyin can still make it to the play-offs. “The players lacked a bit of self-belief. But I had belief in them. We need to keep working hard and never give up. The dressing room was very quiet today but this win gave everyone hope. Everyone’s smiling now and we are going into the break with three points. We have a tough game against Jamshedpur after that and need to get ready for that,” said Gregory.
sports@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennaiyin FC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp