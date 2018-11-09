Manchester United's Anthony Martial returns to France squad after eight months

By IANS

PARIS: Anthony Martial returned to the France squad for the first time in eight months due to his strong performances for Manchester United.

Martial won the last of his 18 caps in a friendly against Russia, while missing the successful World Cup campaign in Russia this summer, Xinhua reported on Thursday.

However, the 22-year-old France hopeful bounced back in form strongly into this season, scoring five league goals for his club so far.

France missed the Atletico Madrid pair of Thomas Lemar and Lucas Hernandez due to injury, while seeing Nabil Fekir, Adil Rami and Benjamin Mendy back to the line-up.

France will visit the Netherlands in their final UEFA Nations League group match on November 16. A draw can guarantee the world champions a top spot in the group and a chance of contending for the tournament's title next June.

The World Cup winner will also host Uruguay in a friendly at the Stade de France on November 20.

Following is France's 23-member list:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Steve Mandanda (Marseille)

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Everton), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Adil Rami (Marseille), Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon), Steven Nzonzi (Roma), Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Anthony Martial (Manchester United), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Florian Thauvin (Marseille)