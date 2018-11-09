Home Sport Football

San Siro to remain shared home ground as Milan rivals reach agreement

The agreement was announced after talks with Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala about redeveloping land around the 80,000-capacity Giuseppe Meazza Stadium. The clubs have shared it for 71 years.

San Siro Stadium in Italy is the shared homeground for the rivaling Milan sides (Twitter/OptaPaolo)

By Associated Press

MILAN: AC Milan and Inter Milan have agreed to work on a shared stadium project, and prefer "complete renovation" of their city-owned San Siro home.

In a statement, Inter Milan says a shared stadium "will serve in the best interests of all stakeholders."

Italian clubs typically rent publicly owned venues, despite Serie A champion Juventus and rivals in other countries generating more income from owning their stadiums.

Inter's statement says a task force should make progress this year "evaluating several possible options, including a complete renovation of the existing San Siro stadium."

