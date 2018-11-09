Home Sport Football

Serie A: Juventus focus on AC Milan after Manchester United slip

The Italian champions have 31 points from 11 games -- six points ahead of Inter Milan and Napoli -- with AC Milan in fourth position, a further four points adrift along with Lazio.

Published: 09th November 2018 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Juventuswill be determined to extend their unbeaten run in Serie A as they target an eighth consecutive league title (File | AP)

By AFP

MILAN: Massimiliano Allegri urged Juventus not to dwell on their slip-up against Manchester United but instead to use the Champions League drama to avoid a repeat against AC Milan in Serie A on Sunday.

Juventus lost to two late goals against the Premier League club for their first defeat of the season, but will be determined to extend their unbeaten run in Serie A as they target an eighth consecutive league title.

The Italian champions have 31 points from 11 games -- six points ahead of Inter Milan and Napoli -- with AC Milan in fourth position, a further four points adrift along with Lazio.

Another banana skin could await at the San Siro against Gennaro Gattuso's Milan who have pulled off some late winners themselves recently, with a 97th-minute goal sealing victory over Udinese last weekend.

"No one expects to win all games, but this kind of defeat, especially from a psychological point of view, can upset us," said Allegri.

"But it will make us smarter and first up we have the match against AC Milan."

"I'm not worried but we just need to be more accurate in front of goal," added the coach after a series of misses on Wednesday following Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning volley that put them in control.

Allegri's side were the only Italian team to lose in European football during the week.

Inter Milan held Barcelona 1-1, with Napoli drawing against Paris Saint-Germain by the same scoreline, and Roma beating CSKA Moscow 2-1.

Lazio booked their passage to the knockout rounds of the Europa League with a 2-1 win over Marseille with AC Milan snatching a point at Real Betis.

"Now we've got two and a half hours to fly back and do some work on the plane," said Gattuso.

"Juventus are one of the best sides in Europe, not just in Italy, but we won't sit here crying. We'll face them and play our football." 

Injury woes

Both sides have injury problems with Milan midfielder Lucas Biglia out for four months after surgery on a calf muscle tear.

Their top-scorer Gonzalo Higuain went off with a back twinge against Udinese but is expected to return against his parent club after joining Milan on loan from Juve in the close season.

Inter, meanwhile, travel to Atalanta, with Napoli, who are behind Luciano Spalletti's side on goal difference, travelling to Genoa on Saturday.

Both Inter and Napoli scored five goals in their wins last weekend, and will be keen to keep the pressure on Juventus before the international break.

Napoli are still without Simone Verdi, but Dries Mertens -- who scored a hat-trick against Empoli -- has recovered from a shoulder problem picked up against PSG.

Lazio travel to Sassuolo eyeing a move into the top four and the Champions League spots.

City rivals Roma are down in ninth, and want to start to climb the table against Sampdoria after taking just two points from their last three games.

Fiorentina can kick off the weekend action with a win to move up into the European places as they travel to second-from-bottom Frosinone.

Tailenders Chievo host Bologna, who are three points above the drop zone.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Serie A Massimiliano Allegri AC Milan AC Milan vs Juventus Lucas Biglia Gonzalo Higuain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp