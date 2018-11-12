Home Sport Football

I-League: Gokulam Kerala beat Shillong Lajong 3-1

Gani Nigam (43rd minute), Antonio German (56th) and Rajesh S (66th) scored for Gokulam while Phrangki Buam (78th) was the lone scorer for Shillong Lajong FC.

Published: 12th November 2018 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

Gokulam Kerala FC beat Shillong Lajong FC 3-1. (Photo: Twitter / @ILeagueOfficial)

By PTI

KOZHIKODE: Gokulam Kerala FC proved too strong for the young Shillong Lajong FC as they muscled their way to win their third home game 3-1 in the I-League here on Sunday.

Gani Nigam (43rd minute), Antonio German (56th) and Rajesh S (66th) scored for Gokulam while Phrangki Buam (78th) was the lone scorer for Shillong Lajong FC.

Gokulam Kerala FC went on the offence from the first minute.

Their first effort to score happened in the third minute when Suhair V P made a fine cross from the left but before German could find the space to head it, Lajong's Aiban made a fine diving interception to clear the ball out of danger.

Both the teams were playing attacking football, but it was Gokulam Kerala who created chances more often to land in a strong scoring position.

Shillong Lajong looked more organized all throughout with a fantastic defence line and an equally agile goalkeeper in Neithovilie who blocked and cleared all scoring opportunities for Gokulam Kerala.

Lajong's forward line also played an impressive game in the first half making some dangerous attempts but failed to convert any thanks to some fine saves from Kerala's Shibinraj.

A foul in the 42nd minute from Shillong Lajong's Novin on Gokulam Kerala's Brazilian midfielder Castro ended up in a free kick for the home side.

A minute later when Castro took this free kick from outside the box, Gani Ahmed made no mistakes in collecting the ball and finding the back of the net giving Gokulam Kerala FC a much-deserved lead in the game.

The second half began with the home side continuing their attack but their attempts were duly foiled by the Lajong defenders, but not for long.

In the 56th minute, Antonio German found the back of the net for Gokulam Kerala FC to give them a comfortable two-goal lead in the game.

Gokulam, thereafter, shifted gears with most of the game happening in Lajong's half.

The young Lajong defenders were kept busy by Gokulam forwards when a brilliant cross from Gani Ahmed in the 66th minute inside the box saw Rajesh find the back of the net through a flying kick.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gokulam Kerala FC Shillong Lajong FC I league

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp