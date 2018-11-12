Home Sport Football

Inter Milan lose 4-1 to Atalanta in Serie A

Atalanta's Alejandro Dario Gomez, right, celebrates after scoring his side's 4th goal during the Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Inter Milan. (Photo: AP)

By IANS

BERGAMO: Atalanta trounced visiting Inter Milan 4-1 on Sunday in Serie A action, a stunning reversal of fortune that came just days after Inter tied 1-1 against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Netherlands midfielder Hans Hateboer put Atalanta on the scoreboard just eight minutes into the match, as he connected a low cross from German winger Robin Gosens, reports Efe.

Atalanta was close to scoring on several dangerous chances in the first half but without success, and went to the break with a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, Inter's Argentine striker Mauro Icardi netted the equalizer on a successful penalty try two minutes after returning to the pitch.

Atalanta defender Gianluca Mancini gave Atalanta the lead again in the 62nd minute on a precise header off a free-kick cross from Slovenia forward Josip Ilicic.

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti's squad let the match slip away in the final minutes, as Atalanta defender Berat Djimsiti scored on a header in the 88th minute, assisted by Ilicic on another free kick.

In second-half stoppage time, Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic was sent off the pitch on a red card as he was booked twice.

Atalanta forward Alejandro Gomez drove home the win with a remarkable right-footed shot in the fourth minute of stoppage time off a pass from midfielder Marten de Roon.

Inter holds the third spot in the Serie A standings with 25 points, three points behind second-placed Napoli, while Atalanta provisionally climbed up to sixth place in the table with 18 points.

Juventus, currently leading the Italian league with 31 points, is set to square off against AC Milan later Sunday.

