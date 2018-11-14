Home Sport Football

Indian women's football team enters Olympic Qualifiers second round for first time

The Indian women's team advanced to the second round after finishing second in Group C with four points from three matches, behind table-toppers Myanmar.

Published: 14th November 2018 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Football

The Indian Women and Myanmar take a group picture after their clash. (Photo | @IndianFootball)

By PTI

YANGON: The Indian women's football team on Tuesday qualified for the Olympic Qualifiers second round for the first time, despite going down to hosts Myanmar 1-2 in a hard-fought clash here.

The Indian women's team advanced to the second round after finishing second in Group C with four points from three matches, behind table-toppers Myanmar.

The second round of the Olympic Qualifiers will be played in April next year.

The first half of the match at the Thuwunna Stadium was an exciting affair, with both sides finding the back of the net once.

The Indian team, who went into the match with the same starting lineup from their 7-1 win against Bangladesh, was jolted after conceding a goal in just the third minute.

A cross from the right flank caused havoc in the Indian penalty area and the ball fell to Myanmar's Win Theingi Tun, whose shot deflected off an Indian defender and rolled into the net past custodian Aditi Chauhan.

However, much to their credit, the Indian women responded immediately and pushed forward for the equaliser.

Bala Devi, who scored four in the previous game, found space to shoot from a range but she lost her footing at the last moment in the eighth minute.

The next chance also fell to India's way six minutes later after Sanju charged down the left flank to collect a long-range pass from Kamala Devi and came up with a curling first-time shot.

However, the Myanmar keeper was alert and made the save while conceding a corner.

The hosts, who drew their last match against Nepal, looked to catch the Indians out on the counter and created two chances in quick succession.

In the 19th minute, Myanmar hit the Indian crossbar with a long-range effort that rebounded back into play.

India continued their pursuit of the equaliser and were rewarded in the 23rd minute as Grace Dangmei broke free down the right.

She was fouled just on the edge of the penalty box.

From the resulting free-kick, 19-year-old Ratanbala Devi unleashed a sizzling shot right into the top corner of the net, leaving the goalie with no chance.

Bala, playing as a playmaker, looked dangerous every time she received the ball.

The second half was also an absorbing affair, with India creating the first chance as Bala Devi's cross-cum-shot from the left flank kissed the top of the crossbar before going out of play.

After that, the home side put continuous pressure on the Indian goal but the defence stood tall in response.

In the 50th minute, Aditi showed her alertness as she dived swiftly to collect a low cross from the right and nine minutes later, produced the save of the match as she dived sharply to her left to keep out a header that seemed to be heading into the top corner of the net.

Bala had another shot saved by the Myanmar keeper but it was Aditi who was India's best player of the second half as she pulled off a number of saves, most notably in the 73rd minute as she flung to her left to palm away a low shot from the edge of the box.

The Indian resistance, however, was broken with just seven minutes to play as Nge Nge Htwe placed her shot low into the corner of the net after a quick break from the hosts.

India pressed for the equaliser till the final whistle and looked to have found one through a header from a corner but the effort, deep into injury time, was cleared off the line by the home side defenders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Olympic Qualifiers India vs Myanmar Indian women's football team

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp