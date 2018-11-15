I-League: Leaders Chennai take on bottom-placed Aizawl in bid to extend lead

By PTI

AIZAWL:Table-toppers Chennai City FC will look to extend their lead at the top when they take on bottom-placed Aizawl FC in an I-League fixture here on Friday.

Chennai have been the most impressive side of the league, notching up three wins out of four and remaining unbeaten with 10 points.

Former champions Aizawl, on the other hand, are yet to win a match and have crashed to two defeats and managed two draws in the four games they have played so far.

Gift Raikhan, the coach of the home side, who had such a wonderful run with debutants Neroca FC in the last edition, has found the going comparatively tough at Aizawl.

Aizawl's three main goal scorers, scored just three goals among them, two of which came via the penalty spot.

Three of the four Aizawl goals, in this campaign, have come from set pieces, further indicating a complete lack of ideas up front.

"The result has not been good enough.

We need to regroup and approach together on the pitch," Raikhan said.

"The boys are a little bit down because of the results.

But collectively we will work hard and give our best tomorrow.

Football is a team game and we should believe in one another.

" For Chennai's new coach Akbar Nawas, it has been a dream start to their campaign.

Not only have they scored 11 times -- four more than second best Gokulam, and notched up three victories, their Spanish signings have been on fire.

While Pedro Manzi is sitting on top of the goal scoring chart with four goals to his name, left winger Nestor Jesus is fast emerging as the star of this Hero I-League season.

The affable looking Spaniard has not only scored twice but has also initiated many a goal-scoring move and along with his countryman Sandro, controlled games from the midfield, with elan.

Coach Nawas acknowledged the role played by the Spaniards: "Yes, the Spanish players are doing well but they can improve further in the style that we are playing.

" Given the circumstances both sides find themselves in, the hosts, unless they turn things around dramatically, will find it difficult to come away with a positive result.

The visitors will, however, be eyeing nothing short of a victory to secure a wonderful run of three consecutive away wins.