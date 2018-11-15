Home Sport Football

VAR to be used at Asian Cup football meet

The system allows referees to review video footage of key decisions such as the awarding of goals, penalties and red cards during matches.

Published: 15th November 2018 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Video Assistant Referee (File | AP)

By IANS

KUALA The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will be used at next year's Asian Cup from the quarterfinal stage, it was announced here after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) decided to approve it.

The AFC Referees Committee agreed to introduce the VAR for the final seven matches of the tournament, which stars in the United Arab Emirates in January, an ESPNFC report said.

The Asian Cup, which has been expanded to a record 24 nations, will see the usage of VAR for the first time.

"The decision to include VAR was only made on September 26 and that has meant a tremendous amount of work has been required to ensure that it can play a role at the tournament from the quarterfinal stages," AFC general secretary Dato' Windsor John said.

VAR was used for the first time at this year's World Cup in Russia.

Since then, it has been used from the quarterfinals of South America's premier club competition -- the Copa Libertadores -- this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Video Assistant Referee Asian Cup football meet Asian Football Confederation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp