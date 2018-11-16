Greece wants to host FIFA World Cup 2030 with Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia 

By AFP

ATHENS: Greece on Thursday invited Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia to meet on November 23 to discuss jointly hosting the 2030 World Cup.

Greek Deputy Culture Minister Giorgos Vassiliadis called on his counterparts from the three countries and the four football federations to meet to discuss the plan.

The 2030 World Cup is scheduled to include 48 teams, meaning few nations could host it alone, and the joint bid could face stiff competition.

There are already two potential three-nation joint bids -- one from Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay in South America and another from Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia in Africa.

England has announced that it will bid and plan to hold talks with the three other UK football federations as well as Ireland about the possibility of holding the World Cup.