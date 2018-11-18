Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira suffers ankle injury

By IANS

ROME: Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has sprained his left ankle during training, the Serie A side said.

The Serie A defending champion said the German midfielder immediately started therapy and his condition would be assessed daily, reports Efe.

Khedira's inclusion in the Juventus squad when the Turin team hosts Spal on November 24 was in doubt.

The Italian side is also scheduled to face Valencia in the UEFA Champions League group stage on November 27.

It comes as a blow to head coach Massimiliano Allegri, who also lost key midfielder Emre Can, who recently underwent thyroid surgery, and forward Federico Bernardeschi, who suffered a muscle injury.

Juventus leads the Serie A standings with 34 points, six points ahead of second-placed Napoli.