Home Sport Football

Hat-trick hero Dodi Lukebakio bags last gasp Bayern Munich draw

Troubled Bayern slip to nine points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund, who secured a 2-1 win over Mainz thanks to a late Lukasz Piszczek winner.

Published: 25th November 2018 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

Duesseldorf's Dodi Lukebakio gestures after scoring his side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Fortuna Duesseldorf in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. | AP

By AFP

BERLIN: Dodi Lukebakio left struggling Bayern Munich shellshocked on Saturday after scoring a hat-trick to lead lowly Fortuna Duesseldorf to a sensational comeback from two goals down and snatch a dramatic 3-3 draw in the third minute of added time.

Troubled Bayern slip to nine points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund, who secured a 2-1 win over Mainz thanks to a late Lukasz Piszczek winner, after Belgian striker Lukebakio completed his hat-trick with two goals in the final 13 minutes to rob Bayern of what had seemed to be a routine three points.

Niklas Suele opened the scoring for Bayern on 17 minutes, and Thomas Mueller doubled the lead with a typical poacher’s finish a few minutes later, bringing down a long ball in the box and bundling it past goalkeeper Michael Rensing.

Duesseldorf snatched a surprise goal just before half-time as Lukebakio popped up in the box to fire the ball in from close range.

Mueller appeared to have crushed the resistance in the second half, when he swept in Bayern’s third from the edge of the box after a clever back-heeled assist from Robert Lewandowski. Yet Lukebakio twice beat the offside trap to score two late goals and leave Bayern stunned.

- Dortmund consolidate -

Leaders Dortmund took the lead at Mainz through substitute Paco Alcacer in the 66th minute, but Colin Quaison levelled the scores almost immediately, taking advantage of a lucky deflection in the build-up.

Piszczek spared Dortmund’s blushes on 77 minutes, smashing the ball in off the bar to seal the three points and open up a nine-point lead over reigning champions Bayern.

Bayern remain a point behind fourth-placed Leipzig, who lost 1-0 away to Wolfsburg, Jerome Roussillon’s second-half winner decided a hard-fought game, and ended a five-game run of clean sheets for Leipzig.

Goals flew in elsewhere, as Hertha Berlin also fought back from 3-1 down to grab a dramatic draw over Hoffenheim.

Hoffenheim exploded into the game, taking the lead through Kerem Demirbay after just 25 seconds. They doubled the lead nine minutes later as Andrej Kramaric found space behind the back line and smashed in a fine half-volley.

The Berliners struck back quickly, Vedad Ibisevic prodding in a loose ball just two minutes later. Ermin Bicakcic headed in a deserved third for Hoffenheim in the second half, before Davie Selke put Hertha back in the game on 71 minutes and Valentino Lazaro blasted in the equaliser three minutes from time.

Eintracht Frankfurt also took an early lead against Augsburg, Jonathan de Guzman finding the net after only 53 seconds.

The visitors burst out of the blocks again in the second half, Sebastien Haller slotting the ball home after Luka Jovic’s curling through ball had unlocked the Augsburg defence. 

Ante Rebic sealed the victory with a tap-in before Sergio Cordova netted a late consolation goal for the hosts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dodi Lukebakio Bayern Munich Fortuna Duesseldorf Bundesliga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp