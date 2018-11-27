Home Sport Football

Barcelona star Luis Suarez doubt for Tottenham over knee injury

Suarez will be out for around two weeks, meaning he also misses Wednesday's game away to PSV Eindhoven. 

Published: 27th November 2018 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Barcelona's Luis Suarez (File photo | AP)

By AFP

BARCELONA: Luis Suarez faces a fight to be fit for Barcelona's last Champions League group game against Tottenham after the club confirmed on Monday he had sustained a knee injury. 

Barca have already qualified for the knock-out stages but their match against Spurs on December 11 could help decide who finishes second in Group B. 

Suarez will be out for around two weeks, meaning he also misses Wednesday's game away to PSV Eindhoven. 

A club statement read: "He will follow biological therapy with stem cells as a treatment for discomfort in the right knee and will be out for around two weeks." 

Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic have been included in the travelling squad, however, after both recovered from injury. 

Arthur Melo (adductor), Sergi Roberto (hamstring) and back-up goalkeeper Jasper Cillesen (hamstring) will also sit out the trip to Holland, along with Rafinha, who needs surgery after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament. 

Sergi and Cillesen are expected to be out for around two to three weeks while Arthur could return as soon as Sunday, when Barca host Villarreal in La Liga. 

