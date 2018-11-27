German star Matthias Ginter suffers fractured jaw, eye-socket after Bundesliga head-clash

By AFP

MONCHENGLADBACH (GERMANY): Germany and Borussia Moenchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter is to have surgery Thursday after suffering a fractured jaw and eye-socket in the Bundesliga this weekend, the German national team announced on Monday.

Ginter, 24, has shone this season and his on-form club sit second in the Bundesliga after a 4-1 win over Hanover on Sunday.

He was stretchered off during that win clutching a blood soaked sponge to a head-wound after a clash of heads with Noah Sarenren Bazee, who left the pitch concussed.

The German national team wrote on its Twitter page that Ginter "has suffered a fractured eye socket and jawbone and will undergo an operation on Thursday."

Ginter had up until this injury played every minute of Gladbach's campaign and had been one of the bright points in a disappointing year for Germany's misfiring national side.