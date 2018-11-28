Home Sport Football

PSG vs Liverpool: Kylian Mbappe, Neymar to start

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel told a press conference on the eve of the game at the Parc des Princes that the pair are in good form and trained normally on Monday and Tuesday.

PSG's Neymar (L) and Kylian Mbappe (File photo | AP)Champions League

By Associated Press

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have recovered from minor injuries and are fit to start against Liverpool in a crucial Champions League match on Wednesday.

Tuchel said: "No problem, they will start tomorrow."

Mbappe and Neymar sat out Saturday's 1-0 win over Toulouse in the French league and were doubtful for the match against Liverpool after they picked injuries with their national teams during friendly games.

Neymar limped off with a right adductor problem while playing with Brazil against Cameroon and Mbappe sustained a shoulder injury against Uruguay.

PSG enters the crucial match at Parc des Princes with five points in Group C, one behind leaders Liverpool and Napoli. A victory would put the French club back in position to advance with another win in its final game.

