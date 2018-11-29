Home Sport Football

Portugal held by Poland, Sweden promoted in UEFA Nations League

Fernando Santos' side, however, finished three points clear of Italy at the top of Group A3, after an unbeaten campaign despite the absence of star forward and captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Published: 29th November 2018 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Portugal football team (Photo | Twitter@selecaoportugal)

By AFP

PARIS: Portugal finished off their successful Nations League group campaign with a 1-1 draw against Poland in Guimaraes on Tuesday, while Sweden earned promotion to the top division.

Hosts Portugal had already qualified for June's inaugural Nations League finals alongside England, the Netherlands and Switzerland, while Poland could not avoid relegation.

Fernando Santos' side finished three points clear of Italy at the top of Group A3, after an unbeaten campaign despite the absence of star forward and captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

"It's always good to have Cristiano Ronaldo in the line-up, but we've proven that we have other quality players besides him," centre-back Pepe told television channel RTP.

"The spirit of these players has been very positive. Now we have to be humble and respect the other teams in the final four and show our qualities."

Renato Sanches started brightly for Portugal and saw an early effort blocked, and the 21-year-old Bayern Munich midfielder created the opening goal as his 34th-minute corner was headed in at the near post by Andre Silva.

The European champions appeared to be in control, but the game changed when Danilo Pereira was harshly sent off and Poland were awarded a penalty.

The referee gave the Porto midfielder his marching orders after Arkadiusz Milik tumbled to the floor under his challenge, despite appearing to win the ball cleanly.

The Napoli striker picked himself up to slot the ball past Beto in the Portugal goal and level for the visitors with quarter of the match still remaining.

Poland have struggled since a disappointing World Cup group-stage exit, failing to win in the Nations League, and they wasted late chances, with Piotr Zielinski being denied by Beto and Damian Kadzior firing wide as the 10 men held on.

"I thought the double red card and penalty call was harsh, from my point of view it didn't exist," bemaoned Portugal coach Santos.

"The referee could whistle for a penalty and not give a red card. In spite of that I'm proud of the players."

Elsewhere, Sweden pipped Russia to promotion to League A as a 2-0 victory over the 2018 World Cup hosts in Stockholm saw Janne Andersson's men finish top of Group B2.

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof smashed home a loose ball to put the hosts in front shortly before half-time, and Marcus Berg wrapped up the win with 18 minutes to play by tapping in after Sebastian Larsson's shot was saved by Russia goalkeeper Andrey Lunev.

Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic and Besiktas midfielder Adem Llajic both scored for the second consecutive game as Serbia brushed aside Lithuania 4-1 in Belgrade.

That saw them promoted from Group C4 despite closest challengers Romania's 1-0 win in Montenegro.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UEFA Nations League Fernando Santos Portugal vs Poland Portugal football

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp