Home Sport Football

Burnley striker Sam Vokes condemns winless Cardiff to another defeat

Defeat left Cardiff second bottom in the table, above basement club Huddersfield on goal difference alone with both sides having drawn two and lost five.

Published: 01st October 2018 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Sam Vokes

Burnley striker Sam Vokes | AFP

By AFP

CARDIFF: Burnley's Sam Vokes scored the decisive goal in a 2-1 victory away to Cardiff City on Sunday that left the Welsh club still looking for their first Premier League win of the season.

Defeat left Cardiff second bottom in the table, above basement club Huddersfield on goal difference alone with both sides having drawn two and lost five of their opening seven league matches this term.

"It is a blow to lose a game like today, because we can’t play much better than that," Cardiff manager Neil Warnock told the BBC. 

"Once again the fans were amazing, they really are enjoying it and supporting us."

By contrast, victory saw Burnley climb to 12th in the table, with Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Vokes scoring either side of Josh Murphy's equaliser for the Bluebirds.

It was the first time Burnley, who thrashed Bournemouth 4-0 last week, had recorded back-to-back wins in the English top-flight since April.

The one downside for Burnley was that England defender James Tarkowski went off after just 27 minutes with what appeared to be a shoulder injury.

And that could prove to be a problem for England manager Gareth Southgate as well ahead of next month's Nations League internationals against Croatia and Spain. 

Promoted Cardiff always knew they were in for a tough season and things are unlikely to get any easier for Warnock's side, with trips to Tottenham Hotspur and high-flying Liverpool to come in October. 

A largely forgettable first half saw Murphy hit the woodwork, while Burnley's former England goalkeeper Joe Hart then saved well from Kenneth Zohore.

Cardiff also had a penalty appeal turned down when referee Martin Atkinson decided Burnley defender Matt Lowton, who blocked a Callum Paterson overhead kick in front of his face, was so close to the Bluebirds forward that any handball could not have been deliberate.

"I watched Newcastle v Leicester on Saturday and there was a handball in that game, this lad had his hand in an unnatural position and it was a penalty," a frustrated Warnock told Sky Sports. 

"We don't get them as smaller clubs, that would have changed the game," the veteran English manager added.

Burnley went ahead in the 51st minute when a quick throw caught Cardiff unawares before Gudmundsson headed in a cross from Ashley Westwood.

But Cardiff were level just nine minutes later when Murphy scored his first goal for the club.

The former Norwich man then let fly from 20 yards only to be denied by Hart's fingertip save.

It was a stop made all the more important when the Clarets regained the lead when a stooping Vokes headed home in the 70th minute.

"Sam Vokes's goal was a great header, that's difficult," said Burnley manager Sean Dyche.

"He had to generate all the power into it. It wasn't a fantastic performance but it was Burnley-like, we stayed in the game. It shows that the undercurrent of Burnley that we have built is still there."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Burnley Sam Vokes Cardiff City Cardiff City vs Burnley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi inaugurates Mahatma Gandhi Museum in Rajkot
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
Trump says he and North Korea’s Kim ‘fell in love’
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament