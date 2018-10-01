Home Sport Football

RYA Main overcome AFC Galaxy to clinch top prize

RYA Main bagged the RYA Metro Star inter-club football tournament title after defeating AFC Galaxy 2-0 in the summit match at Whistle Urban Sports Hub, Nungambakkam on Sunday.

Published: 01st October 2018 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Team RYA Main after winning season 3 of Star Football meet | Ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: RYA Main bagged the RYA Metro Star inter-club football tournament title after defeating AFC Galaxy 2-0 in the summit match at Whistle Urban Sports Hub, Nungambakkam on Sunday.

RYA Main players got richer by Rs 20,000 while AFC Galaxy had to settle for 15,000.  AFC Galaxy’s Pawan Jhabakh and Mohit Bohra won the Golden Boot award with four goals apiece.

The day-long 6-a-side tournament, funded by DRA homes, witnessed eight teams (80 players) in action. “The approximate budget for the tournament was `6 lakh for this edition,” said Devang Chordia, Rajasthan Youth Association Metro Star president.

With the brimming enthusiasm of the spectators and players, the venue looked like it wore a festive mode. Playing in a futsal setup, the participating footballers’ aggression showed how serious they are about the game.

Earlier in a qualifier match, RYA had defeated RYA Cosmoelite 3-0. All the three goals came in the second half of the match. The stubborn Cosmoelite’s defence kept the RYA attackers at bay.

But just two minutes into the second half, Vinay broke the deadlock with a tap-in and helped RYA gain advantage. Buoyed after the goal, the RYA players frustrated their opponents with some possession-based play. They doubled their advantage through Janak. Soon after, Vinay sealed the match for RYA with a headed goal and did a Ronaldo-style celebration.

A total of 19 matches — 16 qualifiers, two semifinals and a final  — were played in this third edition of the tournament.

The inaugural edition was held in 2016 was conducted at the same venue while the second edition was conducted at Don Bosco School last year.

Results: RYA Main 2-0 AFC Galaxy. Qualifier: RYA Main 3-0 RYA Cosmoelite. Golden boot: Pawan Jhabakh & Mohit Bohra (four goals each).

Saravana downs Mithilesh

CHENNAI: M P Saravana Krishnan played an elegant game in Queen’s Pawn Opening to tame his opponent Mithilesh Krishnan in 42 moves in the third round of the 18th Adyar Times FIDE rated Open chess tourna­­­ment, organised by Tamil Nadu Chess Association. On the adja­cent board, RA Pradeep Kumar beat M Abhinav Karthik.

Results (Round 3): Saravana Krishnan P bt Mithilesh Krishnan, Abhinav Karthik lost to Pradeep Kumar, Hari Madhavan bt Suganthan R, Pranav V lost to Srihari LR, Vinoth Kumar M bt Murali Krishna, Kishore V lost to Ram S Krishnan, Sai Kiran lost to P Mythireyan, K Gokulraj bt Balu Karthick, Narayanan GK lost to Yuvan Bharathi  KS, Vinay R Jumani bt Goutham D.

Velammal win
Velammal CA ‘A’ defeated Kedar CA by nine runs in the Velammal Cricket School ‘Believe Yourself’ U-14 inter academy cricket meet.

Brief scores: Velammal CA ‘A’ 144 in 23.5 ovs (K Saihariram 28, S Sriram 3/24) bt Kedar CA 135/9 in 30 ovs (Rushil Kumar 28).

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RYA Metro Star inter-club football tournament AFC GalaxyWhistle Urban Sports Hub

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament