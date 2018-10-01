Home Sport Football

Suso bags brace as AC Milan defeat Sassuolo to rekindle campaign

Spanish midfielder Suso scored a brace to end his Serie A goal drought as AC Milan got back winning after three consecutive draws with a 4-1 success.

Published: 01st October 2018 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Suso

AC Milan midfielder Suso (File | AP)

By AFP

MILAN: Spanish midfielder Suso scored a brace to end his Serie A goal drought as AC Milan got back winning after three consecutive draws with a 4-1 success which thwarted Sassuolo's bid to go second in Serie A on Sunday.

Champions Juventus had maintained their perfect start to the season on Saturday with a 3-1 win in their top-of-the-table clash with Napoli who remain in second place.

Juventus, with a maximum 21 points after seven games, are six points ahead of Carlo Ancelotti's team as they target an eighth consecutive Scudetto.

AC Milan needed to win to avoid losing further ground on their rivals, with Inter Milan, in fourth, after a 2-0 win over Cagliari, and  Roma, in eighth, after a 3-1 derby win which halted the four-match winning streak of city rivals Lazio.

"This result can help us gain confidence," said Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso.

"When you wear the Milan jersey and work at a glorious club like this, which wants to get back to the top, there is pressure. 

"People aren't so much interested in performances as results and the table, but I knew this team had promise and just needed some time to grow."

Despite the win Milan remain tenth in the standings, four points off Inter Milan, who occupy the final Champions League berth.

Unheralded Sassuolo -- a surprise high flyer early this season -- dropped to fifth, equal on 13 points but behind Fiorentina and Inter Milan on goal difference.

"We have a lot of young and talented players, so we don't know how far we can go, but there will inevitably be setbacks like this as part of the growth process," said Sassuolo coach Roberto De Zerbi.

AC Milan's victory came despite the absence of star striker Gonzalo Higuain with forwards Patrick Cutrone and Fabio Borini also out injured.

Suso scored his first league goal since February five minutes after the break in Modena after Ivorian Franck Kessie had put Milan ahead with a brilliant solo run on 39 minutes.

Samu Castillejo added a third on the hour mark before Filip Djuricic pulled one back for the hosts.

Suso got his second goal four minutes into stoppage time after consultation with the video assistant referee (VAR).

Fiorentina move third

Sassuolo's defeat allowed Fiorentina to move third with a 2-0 win over Atalanta.

Bergamo-based Atalanta travelled to Fiorentina's Artemio Franchi stadium desperate to end a five-game winless streak.

But their hopes were jolted just after the hour when referee Paolo Valeri pointed immediately to the penalty spot, refusing to consult VAR despite Federico Chiesa going down easily from Rafael Toloi's challenge.

Jordan Veretout stepped up to slot the ball past Pierluigi Gollini after 63 minutes, and Fiorentina cemented the win when Cristiano Biraghi doubled their lead in stoppage time.

At the final whistle, tensions boiled over with furious Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini confronting Fiorentina counterpart Stefano Pioli before the pair were dragged apart.

"He shouted at me that the penalty was non-existent," said Pioli. 

"They gave a penalty against us for a fingertip against Inter, so this time they gave one in our favour for light contact," added Pioli, whose side lost to Inter Milan midweek.

"We were tenacious, a little lucky."

Elsewhere, Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek became the first Serie A debutant in 68 years to score eight goals in the opening six games when he hit a brace for Genoa, who have a game in hand, in a 2-1 win over Frosinone.

Piatek got his first after 33 minutes, adding a second three minutes later.

Camillo Ciano gave promoted Frosinone their first goal of the season when he converted a penalty four minutes before the break.

Torino got back to winning ways with substitute Simone Zaza sealing a late winner against tailenders Chievo.

Federico Santander scored one and set up substitute Riccardo Orsolini as Bologna came from behind to beat Udinese 2-1.

Ivory Coast forward Gervinho got his third goal in five games as midtable Parma edged Empoli 1-0, in a showdown between two promoted teams.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AC Milan Sassuolo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi inaugurates Mahatma Gandhi Museum in Rajkot
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
Trump says he and North Korea’s Kim ‘fell in love’
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament