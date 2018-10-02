Barcelona stars Denis Suarez, Juan Miranda, Inaki Pena called to face Tottenham in Champions League

By IANS

BARCELONA: Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez, goalkeeper Inaki Pena and defender Juan Miranda were named on Monday for the squad heading for London to face Tottenham Hotspur in the upcoming UEFA Champions League group stage match.

The Catalan club is set to be hosted by Tottenham on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium, but without injured right-back Sergi Roberto and suspended center-back Samuel Umtiti, who was sent off against PSV Eindhoven in the group stage opener, reprts Efe.

Barça coach Ernesto Valverde also chose to exclude midfielders Carles Aleña and Sergi Samper, as well as forward Malcom de Oliveira.

Barcelona is set to work out at Wembley on Tuesday, after which Valverde and Ivan Rakitic are to hold a press conference.

The 20-player list: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Iñaki Peña, Jasper Cillessen, Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Denis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho, Arthur Melo, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele, Rafinha, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Munir El Haddadi, Arturo Vidal, Thomas Vermaelen and Juan Miranda.