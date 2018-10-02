Home Sport Football

Former Italy striker Giuseppe Rossi avoids doping ban

Italy's anti-doping prosecutor was seeking a one-year ban but Giuseppe Rossi was given only a reprimand following Monday's hearing.

Published: 02nd October 2018 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Giuseppe Rossi

Former Italy striker Giuseppe Rossi (File | AP)

By AFP

MILAN: Former Genoa and Italy striker Giuseppe Rossi on Monday avoided a doping ban after testing positive for the banned substance dorzolamide.

Italy's anti-doping prosecutor was seeking a one-year ban but the 31-year-old was given only a reprimand following Monday's hearing.

The amount of dorzolamide found during the drug test was minimal, Rossi's lawyer Sergio Puglisi Maraja said after the hearing.

"We don't understand how this substance ended up among Rossi's foods, there was no intentionality, the line of good faith and consistency prevailed," his lawyer added.

Dorzolamide is commonly found in eye drops. Its use is permitted if the athlete obtains a therapeutic use exemption, although if not applied to the eyes, it could be used as a diuretic or masking agent.

Rossi, who has played 30 times for the Azzurri in a career blighted by knee injuries, tested positive following an Italian league match between his team at the time, Genoa, and Benevento on May 12.

Rossi formerly played for Manchester United and Fiorentina but is without a club.

The US-born player, who maintained his innocence, left Genoa over the summer. He is now free to continue his playing career.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Italy football Giuseppe Rossi Giuseppe Rossi doping ban

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
A two-day Vintage Car Rally was organised as part of Dasara festivities in Mysuru on September 30 and October 1. (Photo | Udayashankar S/EPS)
From Lincoln to Ford: Dasara Vintage Car Rally shows off automobile beauties in Mysuru