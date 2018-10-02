Kevin De Bruyne returns to training for Manchester City

By IANS

MANCHESTER: Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne returned to training on Monday in a bid to step up his recovery process from a knee injury.

According to an ESPNFC report, De Bruyne, who was ruled out for three months after picking up a collateral ligament injury in August, could return to action ahead of the Manchester derby on November 11.

"He's making the last steps, starting training in part in the next days -- part of the training session with us. So everything is going well," Guardiola was quoted as having said by ESPNFC ahead of City's 2-0 win over Brighton on Saturday.

So far, De Bruyne played only once for City this season in the Premier League champions' opening day win at Arsenal.

City are away at Hoffenheim in the Champions League on Tuesday before travelling to Liverpool on Sunday.