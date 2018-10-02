Home Sport Football

Kevin De Bruyne returns to training for Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne played only once for Manchester City this season in the EPL champions' opening day win at Arsenal.

Published: 02nd October 2018 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (File | AP)

By IANS

MANCHESTER: Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne returned to training on Monday in a bid to step up his recovery process from a knee injury.

According to an ESPNFC report, De Bruyne, who was ruled out for three months after picking up a collateral ligament injury in August, could return to action ahead of the Manchester derby on November 11.

"He's making the last steps, starting training in part in the next days -- part of the training session with us. So everything is going well," Guardiola was quoted as having said by ESPNFC ahead of City's 2-0 win over Brighton on Saturday.

So far, De Bruyne played only once for City this season in the Premier League champions' opening day win at Arsenal.

City are away at Hoffenheim in the Champions League on Tuesday before travelling to Liverpool on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kevin de Bruyne Manchester City Premier League EPL Kevin De Bruyne injury Kevin De Bruyne injury update

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
A two-day Vintage Car Rally was organised as part of Dasara festivities in Mysuru on September 30 and October 1. (Photo | Udayashankar S/EPS)
From Lincoln to Ford: Dasara Vintage Car Rally shows off automobile beauties in Mysuru