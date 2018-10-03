Home Sport Football

Manchester United kick-off delayed by late arrival of team bus

Anthony Martial is dropped after failing to take his chance to impress as Sanchez and Marcus Rashford return in attack alongside Romelu Lukaku.

Published: 03rd October 2018

Footballs rest on the pitch before the Champions League group H soccer match between Manchester United and Valencia at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Manchester United's woes on the field were compounded by problems in just getting to Old Trafford for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Valencia as the United team bus arrived less than 45 minutes before the planned kick-off time.

UEFA agreed to put back the 8:00pm (1900 GMT) kick-off to 8:05pm to give United more time to prepare and help fans stuck in traffic.

"Kick-off in tonight's #UCL match at Old Trafford has been delayed until 20:05 BST due to significant traffic congestion in the Manchester area," United confirmed via the club's official Twitter account.

Under-fire United manager Jose Mourinho is in need of a response from his side after a 3-1 defeat at West Ham on Saturday to already fall nine points behind Premier Leaguer leaders Manchester City and Liverpool.

Mourinho made four changes, including a return for Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean failed to even make the bench at the London Stadium on Saturday as he paid for failing to score so far this season and for a poor return of just three goals in 23 games since joining United in January.

However, Anthony Martial is dropped after failing to take his chance to impress as Sanchez and Marcus Rashford return in attack alongside Romelu Lukaku.

Paul Pogba, who was substituted at the weekend, keeps his place despite his ongoing feud with Mourinho, but Ashley Young, Scott McTominay and Victor Lindelof drop out to make way for Antonio Valencia and Eric Bailly.

Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi starts alongside Spanish international Rodrigo in attack for Valencia as the Spaniards try to pile more misery on Mourinho and make amends for opening their Champions League campaign with a 2-0 defeat against 10-man Juventus.

