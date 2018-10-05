Injured Diego​ Costa misses out on Spain squad 

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Dharmendra Pradhan meets Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as fuel prices touch new high
SC dismisses plea filed by wife of arrested former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt
ICICI Bank names Sandeep Bakhshi as CEO, Chanda Kochhar to retire
Vital to encourage research on subjects related to environment: PM Modi
Former Malaysia PM Najib Razak's wife Rosmah Mansor charged with money laundering
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi says Rupee not breaking, is broken