Home Sport Football

Pep Guardiola rates Manchester City star Sergio Aguero ahead of Mohamed Salah

Liverpool winger Salah has made a more modest start to 2018-19, certainly in comparison to last season's 44-goal campaign, with just three goals to date.

Published: 07th October 2018 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester City's coach Pep Guardiola (Photo | File/AP)

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola insists Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has lost none of his goal-scoring prowess, but the Manchester City boss claims the Egyptian must repeat last season's prodigious feats before he can match Sergio Aguero.

City forward Aguero, the club's all-time record scorer, has opened the new campaign in predictable fashion, scoring eight times in 10 games already this season.

Liverpool winger Salah has made a more modest start to 2018-19, certainly in comparison to last season's 44-goal campaign, with just three goals to date.

ALSO READ | Pep Guardiola says Manchester City face 'five finals' in Europe

And, while Guardiola has no doubt that Salah remains a lethal threat, the City manager believes the Egypt star must score prolifically over a period of multiple years to match Aguero's achievements.

"He (Salah) is younger and it was his first year back in England since his time at Chelsea, so we will see in the future," said Guardiola, talking ahead of City's visit to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

"But a guy who has the quality to score 50 goals in a season always has that quality. But football is all about ups and downs.

"Salah remains an excellent player and will score goals in the future. When you are in there scenting goals sometimes this happens. 

"Sergio has scored a lot of goals but there were periods when he didn't score goals. 

"How many years has Sergio scored all those goals, eight or nine years? For Salah it was the first one so we will see in seven or eight years."

Another City forward, Raheem Sterling, should be involved at Anfield despite Guardiola having left him out of one of the two trips to Liverpool last season.

Sterling, a former Liverpool player, was given a torrid reception from his former club's supporters who were unimpressed at the manner of his leaving Merseyside.

Prime contenders

But Guardiola believes that coping in the face of such adversity is part of the 23-year-old's learning curve.

"He has played against Liverpool at Anfield before," said Guardiola. "He didn't start last season for the first time but that was for a tactical reason.

"I don't think about him differently for this game because he's a former Liverpool player. Maybe it's affected him before, maybe it hasn't. I don't know because we haven't spoken about it. 

"But even if that's happened because he was so young, he has to learn. Hopefully he will be here for a long time with us, so he will go many times to Anfield. That's normal.

"He grew up as a player at Liverpool, he has good memories of his career there. Of course Liverpool fans want him to play bad, and he doesn't want to play bad, he wants to play good."

Liverpool, over the first two months of the season at least, have emerged as the most potent challengers to City's hopes of retaining the Premier League title won in such spectacular fashion last season.

And while Guardiola, diplomatically, name checked the division's other leading sides, he did concede that he expected Jurgen Klopp's team to be prime contenders in this season.

"Liverpool are a strong team but so are Chelsea, and Arsenal, Manchester United. Tottenham as well," Guardiola said. 

"But for us, for Manchester City, we want to defend our title, and they are contenders. Liverpool have started so well, they have the same points us, but we were expecting that all along. 

"Liverpool were an excellent team last season and since then they have bought some more incredible players to fight against us."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manchester City Pep Guardiola Sergio Aguero Mohamed Salah Liverpool

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Irishman Conor McGregor walks in the cage before fighting Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. (Photo | AP)
UFC 229 bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor: As it happened
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated