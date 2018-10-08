Home Sport Football

Lewis Dunk becomes Brighton's first England call-up in 35 years

Dunk, 26, has replaced Burnley's injured James Tarkowski in Gareth Southgate's 25-man squad for Friday's match against World Cup finalists Croatia in Rijeka and the game against Spain in Seville.

Published: 08th October 2018 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

Brighton's Lewis Dunk. (File | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Brighton defender Lewis Dunk received his first call-up into the England squad on Sunday ahead of the Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain.

Brighton-born Dunk —- who signed a new five-year deal with the club on Friday -— will join the England squad on Monday.

"We are absolutely thrilled for Lewis, he fully deserves this call up," said Brighton manager Chris Hughton in a club statement.

"He's improved with every season, and on the back of an impressive first season in the Premier League he continues to progress; I'm delighted he has now been given recognition at international level."

Dunk is the first Brighton player to be called up by England since Steve Foster was a member of Ron Greenwood's squad for the 1982 World Cup in Spain and only the fourth overall.

