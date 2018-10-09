Home Sport Football

Wayne Rooney calls on Manchester United players to 'stand up'

Mourinho accused his critics of staging a "manhunt" to get him sacked after a string of bad results and rifts with players including French midfielder Paul Pogba.

Published: 09th October 2018 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Wayne Rooney

DC United forward Wayne Rooney. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

LONDON:  Wayne Rooney has called on Manchester United's players to stand up and be counted, saying that manager Jose Mourinho is an easy target for the club's troubles.

United battled back from two goals down to beat Newcastle 3-2 at the weekend but are languishing in eighth place in the Premier League, seven points off top spot.

Following the win, Mourinho accused his critics of staging a "manhunt" to get him sacked after a string of bad results and rifts with players including French midfielder Paul Pogba.

But former United captain Rooney, who now plays for D.C. United in Major League Soccer (MLS), said the players had to take some responsibility for the situation.

"It's tough (at United), it has been a tough situation," he said in comments reported by Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper.

"The players, the manager, it has been a tough start to the season. I know Jose is getting a load of stick but I said a few weeks ago, the players have to stand up. They have to be counted and they have to be better."

"The manager can do so much but then it is down to the players on the pitch to produce, and probably collectively. It (the poor run) is a bit of everything coming together but Jose is an easy target. Some of the players have to be better."

The former England forward said the situation at Old Trafford was similar to when Louis van Gaal was at the helm.

"He took a lot of stick but behind closed doors I said to the players 'we have to be doing better'. Personally, I think he (Van Gaal) set us up brilliantly but we didn't produce on the pitch, so I am sure that is getting said behind the scenes."

Rooney now has nine goals in 16 matches since signing for D.C. United from Everton in June.

The 32-year-old striker has played a part in a late-season surge that has left United two points behind Montreal for the sixth and final Eastern Conference playoff berth with two games in hand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wayne Rooney Manchester United Jose Mourinho

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
Elephant Ranga, who was being trained to be a Howdah elephant during Mysuru Dasara celebrations, died in a road accident after being hit by a speeding bus near Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Thithimathi during the wee hours of Monday. The pachyderm suffered a spinal injury and breathed its last after struggling for about four hours, leaving people in tears. (Photo | EPS)
'Rowdy' Ranga: Elephant who roamed Karnataka forests dies in tragic mishap