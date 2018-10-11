Home Sport Football

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani calls for 'Premier League 2' to boost coffers

He also pointed out that the clubs promoted to the Premier League in 2016-17 all stayed up last season, while those relegated did not bounce back to the top flight.

Published: 11th October 2018 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Leeds United players in action in a Championship match (Twitter @bailey_pf)

By AFP

LONDON: Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani says it is time to create a "Premier League 2" to boost TV revenue for struggling Championship clubs.

The English Football League's current deal with Sky is worth almost £90 million ($119 million) a season but will rise to £120 million a season from 2019-2024.

Championship clubs -- playing in England's second tier -- get the lion's share of that, as they do with the money the Premier League gives the EFL in solidarity payments, but this only adds up to about £7 million for each club.

Premier League clubs, however, get at least £100 million each from the league's domestic and international broadcast deals.

Radrizzani, who bought former English champions Leeds in 2017 and recruited mercurial Argentinian coach Marcelo Bielsa, thinks the gulf in income is too wide.

"The model of the Championship should be reconsidered because to keep changing owners every one, two, three years is not a fair system for the fans, for the clubs," he told the Sport Business Summit in London.

"It is really not sustainable to stay in the Championship. There are huge gaps between clubs coming down from the Premier League with parachute payments to the other teams on lower budgets. And the money generated from TV rights is small because it is split between 72 clubs (across three divisions).

"Maybe they need to consider another way to create value, Premier League 2 or something, that is sustainable even for the people who are not promoted.

"I think we should consider that a club like Leeds, that is watched by 500,000-600,000 people live on Sky, is getting only £2-2.5 million from the league (in TV rights) and actually penalises us because we're always on TV, maybe more than 20 times," he added. "It doesn't work."

In a statement, an EFL spokesman said the Championship "remains one of the most competitive and unpredictable divisions in world football", with attendances and revenues that beat many top divisions across Europe.

He also pointed out that the clubs promoted to the Premier League in 2016-17 all stayed up last season, while those relegated did not bounce back to the top flight.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
Leeds Premier League EPL Premier League 2 Andrea Radrizzani TV revenue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp