Home Sport Football

UEFA Nations League: Portugal ruin Robert Lewandowski's century celebration with Poland win

Fernando Santos's Portugal team now have two wins in two in the Nations League after also beating Italy 1-0 in September.

Published: 12th October 2018 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Poland's Robert Lewandowski (L) hugs Portugal's Renato Sanches after their UEFA Nations League soccer match | AP

By AFP

PARIS: Portugal, playing without embattled Cristiano Ronaldo, defeated Poland in the Nations League on Thursday, shattering Robert Lewandowski's celebrations of playing his 100th international.

European champions Portugal scored three times in 20 minutes in the Polish city of Chorzow through Andre Silva (32 minutes), a Kamil Glik own-goal (43) and a strike from Bernardo Silva (52).

Fernando Santos's Portugal team now have two wins in two in the Nations League after also beating Italy 1-0 in September.

Prolific Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek had given Poland a 19th-minute lead with Jakub Blaszczykowski cutting the deficit for the home side in the 77th minute.

In Podgorica, Serbia downed Montenegro 2-0 in the first meeting between the two former members of the old Yugoslavia.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored both goals with an 18th-minute penalty followed by an 81st-minute effort.

Israel recovered from a goal down in Haifa to defeat Scotland 2-1.

Charlie Mulgrew put the Scots ahead with a 25th-minute penalty but midfielder Dor Peretz levelled for Israel in the 52nd minute.

Scotland were reduced to 10 men after an hour when defender John Souttar was sent off before Celtic's Kieran Tierney turned a cross from Beram Kayal past his own goalkeeper Allan McGregor with 16 minutes remaining.

The result ended Scotland's seven-match undefeated run in competitive outings stretching back to November 2016.

Kosovo beat Malta 3-1 for their second win in the competition.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Robert Lewandowski Portugal vs Poland Nations League UEFA Nations League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp