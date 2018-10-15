Home Sport Football

UEFA Nations League: We can keep 'extraordinary' Harry Kane at bay, says Spain's Sergio Ramos

Luis Enrique Spain's can secure top spot in Group 4 with a win, having already beaten England 2-1 at Wembley last month

Published: 15th October 2018 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

Sergio Ramos | AP

Sergio Ramos of Spain (File | AP)

By AFP

SEVILLE (SPAIN): Sergio Ramos has hailed Harry Kane as "physically extraordinary" but is still backing Spain to extend the striker's England goal-drought on Monday. 

Despite scoring six times for Tottenham already this season, Kane is looking to avoid a seventh international match without a goal as England face Spain in the UEFA Nations League in Seville. 

Luis Enrique's side can secure top spot in Group 4 with a win, having already beaten England 2-1 at Wembley last month. England are fighting to avoid relegation from League A and could do with Kane finding his finishing touch. 

"He did not break through against us last time and we will try to keep this scoring drought going because it will be a good sign for us," Ramos said at a press conference on Sunday. 

Harry Kane of England (File | AP)

"The Premier League has a game that perhaps highlights more the physical side and Kane physically seems extraordinary. He surprises many people but not me. 

"They have dangerous players and we have studied them well." 

While England are looking to build on their breakthrough run to the World Cup semi-finals under Gareth Southgate, Spain have begun a process of renewal, after crashing out at the hands of Russia in the last 16. 

Luis Enrique has overseen three wins since taking over, including a 6-0 thumping of Croatia, with a more direct approach so far bearing fruit. 

"In the end football is about results," Ramos said. "After the World Cup, the feeling was quite low, but because of the change of coach, order has been restored a little, there is more discipline and desire. 

"The team has started to shine again and we want to keep the idea of playing unique and attractive football, as well as recovering that winning spirit we had before. 

"We are on the right track but there is a very long way to go." 

Luis Enrique urged England to keep faith with Southgate, who extended his contract earlier this month until after the 2022 World Cup. 

"I follow his press conferences out of curiosity and to have a free English teacher," Luis Enrique said with a smile. 

"I like the way he expresses himself, and the way he believes football should be played. Trust in him, because he will do well for many more years with the national team." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sergio Ramos Harry Kane Spain vs England UEFA Nations League Nations League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 1.2 lakh toilets to be installed for Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: CM Yogi Adityanath
Chef Vishnu Manohar prepares 3,000kg khichdi to create world record
Gallery
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
facebook twitter whatsapp