Arsenal legend Arsene ​Wenger likely to return to management next year

By ANI

JOHANNESBURG: Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has stated that he is likely to get back to football management in January, next year.

Wenger, however, added that he is still not sure about the path ahead but is definitely "ready to work again."

"Yes, it looks like it. I believe that [I'll] start again on January 1. I don't know yet [where I'm headed]. I am rested, and I am ready to work again," Sport24 quoted Wenger, as saying.

Thanking Arsenal for giving him "big experience on a different level", Wenger revealed that he is getting "enquiries" from all over the world.

"There are associations, national teams; it could be also [in] Japan. Thanks to my 22 years at Arsenal, I have big experience on different levels. There are enquiries from all over the world," he said.

In April, Wenger stepped down as the Arsenal manager after serving the club for 22 years.

Wenger is the longest-serving manager in the English Premier League, having led Arsenal to three league title in 1998, 2002, and 2004, besides guiding them to seven FA Cups, including three of the past four seasons.