Arsenal to don adidas jersey starting July 2019

By PTI

MUMBAI: Premier League club Arsenal have signed a new deal with German sportswear brand adidas.

The sportswear brand will take over the sponsorship title from Puma, whose five-year contract with the North London club expires at the end of the season, a media release issued here said.

Arsenal last wore adidas' three stripes between 1986 and 1994, during which they lifted two top-flight league titles.

The three stripped Adidas logo will don the Arsenal Football Club (Senior, Junior and women's team) jersey and training gear from July 2019, the release said.