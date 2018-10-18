Home Sport Football

Arsenal to don adidas jersey starting July 2019

Arsenal last wore adidas' three stripes between 1986 and 1994, during which they lifted two top-flight league titles.

An Adidas logo is seen at the new Futurecraft shoe unveiling event in New York | Reuters

By PTI

MUMBAI: Premier League club Arsenal have signed a new deal with German sportswear brand adidas.

The sportswear brand will take over the sponsorship title from Puma, whose five-year contract with the North London club expires at the end of the season, a media release issued here said.

The three stripped Adidas logo will don the Arsenal Football Club (Senior, Junior and women's team) jersey and training gear from July 2019, the release said.

