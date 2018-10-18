Chennaiyin seek awakening, Highlanders look to keep up bright start

TN Vimal Sankar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Northeast United FC coach Eelco Schattorie made a rather interesting comparison of Chennaiyin FC’s current state ahead of their encounter against the defending champions in their backyard on Thursday.

After losing their first two matches against Bengaluru FC and FC Goa, Schattorie is not sure how Chennaiyin are going to react. “It’s like a dog that you put into a corner. You never know how it will react. Whether it will attack or not. It is very difficult to predict,” he said. The 46-year-old cannot be blamed though.

The last time Chennaiyin lost their first two matches back in 2015, they went on to win the title. While Schattorie is convinced with the dynamics of his team, his only concern is how his boys will react to the changing weather conditions in Chennai.“The biggest challenge here will be to adapt to the humidity. It has been raining in the mornings and it is really hot. In the evening, it seems a little better. But it still needs some adaptation,” he remarked on the eve of the clash.

While the Dutch tactician has acknowledged that Chennaiyin are high on individual talent, he is hoping to exploit some of their weaknesses as a team. The Highlanders have had a positive start to the season as compared to the hosts. After a thrilling 2-2 draw against Goa at home, Rowllin Borges’ late strike earned them three points away to ATK.

Historically, matches between the two teams have been known to produce a lot of goals — 26 in eight fixtures. But goal-scoring has been a bit of a problem for Chennaiyin of late. Their forwards Jeje Lalpekhlua and Carlos Salom have had very few shots on target. But coach John Gregory promised not to expect any frantic reaction from his side. However, the Englishman also mentioned that there are some senior players waiting in the wings to break into the first team.

“I can sacrifice anybody to make sure the team improves. But we are not desperate. And I don’t think I will have a major reaction. We just need to keep calm and relax, and the results will follow. So, I am not going to change nine players all of a sudden,” Gregory said.

Protecting his players and soaking up all the pressure himself has always been a priority for the 64-year-old. While results did not go their way in the opening two fixtures, Gregory was full of praise for his players’ efforts. While he admitted that his players need to improve in the final third, he also wants them to remain focussed.

“He (Jeje) went through a tough time towards the end of last season and came back and scored two crucial goals in the playoffs. So he has the capability. It’s important to stay focussed. I still see 10-12 goals in him. We just have to wait for him to get into the rhythm. Everything else will follow. It’s just like your first win. Once you get that, things will fall in place,” he said.

Wednesday’s result: Delhi Dynamos 1 ATK 2.

