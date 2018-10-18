Home Sport Football

Wayne Rooney on target again as D.C. United close on MLS playoffs

Former England and Manchester United star Rooney, whose arrival in Washington has transformed the club's season, curled in a superb strike from 30 yards in the 18th minute to settle the points.

Published: 18th October 2018 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Wayne Rooney

DC United forward Wayne Rooney. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Wayne Rooney scored a stunning free-kick to keep D.C. United firmly on course for the Major League Soccer postseason on Wednesday with a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC.

Former England and Manchester United star Rooney, whose arrival in Washington has transformed the club's season, curled in a superb strike from 30 yards in the 18th minute to settle the points.

The victory leaves United four points clear of Montreal Impact, their closest rivals for a playoff spot, with 47 points from 32 games in the Eastern Conference standings.

Montreal, who are just outside the postseason places in seventh, have 43 points from 42 games.

United are now unbeaten in eight games and are in control of their playoff destiny with two rounds of fixtures in the regular season left to play. Rooney's side face New York City FC on Sunday before closing the season against Chicago on October 28.

United's playoff charge has been traced back to Rooney's arrival in July. The 32-year-old former England captain called time on his Premier League career earlier this year after leaving Everton.

When Rooney arrived, United were bottom of the Eastern Conference with only two wins from 14 fixtures, but since then the capital club has surged up the table into the postseason reckoning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wayne Rooney D.C. United Manchester United

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 19, 1947
Hindi film actress Chitrangda Singh visited Mumbai's famous Durga Bari Samiti at Sheth Gokuldas Tejpal Hall on 17 October 2018 to join in the Maha Ashtami celebrations at the Samiti. The puja conducted by the Durga Bari Samiti is the oldest in the city. C
Chitrangda Singh celebrates Durga Puja at Mumbai's Durga Bari Samiti
facebook twitter whatsapp