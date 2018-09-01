Home Sport Football

Indian Super League: Australian football legend Tim Cahill joins Jamshedpur FC

Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Australia in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.

Published: 01st September 2018 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's all-time leading goalscorer Tim Cahill (Photo | File/AP)

By UNI

Australia's record goalscorer Tim Cahill has joined Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC, the 38-year-old striker announced on Saturday.

Cahill struggled for playing time at club level last year and left A-League side Melbourne City in December to return to Millwall -- where he first came to prominence 20 years ago -- before being released by the Championship club.

"I'm excited to announce that I'm signing for Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League. I've been really impressed in my conversations with the club by their professionalism and goals for what they want to achieve," Cahill tweeted.

"I know I can help the team on and off the park with my leadership and experience. I want to help grow the game and encourage young kids to play football."

Jamshedpur did not specify specific details of the contract that the former Everton player had signed.

Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Australia in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.

The hard-working forward will join up with Spaniard Cesar Ferrando's team in their pre-season training camp at Madrid.

Jamshedpur, who were formed 14 months ago and joined the ISL as part of its expansion to 10 teams last season, struggled in front of goal and were fifth in their maiden campaign.

The fifth season of India's top flight gets underway on Sept. 29.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tim Cahill Indian Super League ISL Jamshedpur FC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
This Feb. 22, 1982 file photo shows actor and movie director Orson Welles during a press conference in Paris. | AP
50 years in the making, Orson Welles' last film debuts at Venice Film Festival
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case