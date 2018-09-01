Home Sport Football

Jerome Boateng to stay at Bayern Munich, Juan Bernat to join PSG: Niko Kovac

With the transfer window to close at 1600 GMT in Germany and France, Bayern's head coach confirmed Boateng, 29, will not join PSG, despite negotiations.

Published: 01st September 2018 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

Jerome Boateng

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng (File | AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Niko Kovac confirmed Friday that Germany star Jerome Boateng will stay at Bayern Munich, despite weeks of negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain, but Juan Bernat is poised to join the French champions.

With the transfer window to close at 1600 GMT in Germany and France, Bayern's head coach confirmed Boateng, 29, will not join PSG, despite negotiations, but Spain left-back Bernat is set to sign for the French champions for 15 million euros ($17.5m).

"Jerome is a world-class centre-back. It is all about him staying fit and free from injury, then I am convinced that he will be able to help not only FC Bayern, but also Germany's national team," said Kovac.

"The same applies for Mats Hummels and Niklas Suele."

"I do not know if there is a club in Europe that has three centre-backs like that."

"It's important to be able to rotate."

"Jerome is an absolute professional and will give his all for this club."

Kovac revealed Bernat, David Alaba's under-study at Bayern, is set to be the last player the Munich club will sell in the current transfer window.

"Juan is in Paris and will probably sign a contract there, apart from that there will be no more activity before 1800 (when the transfer window closes) - we have agreed on that," said Kovac.

"We have 19 outfield players, one of whom is injured (Kingsley Coman) and we will certainly use Under-23 players if the need arises."

Should Bernat put pen to paper for PSG, he will be the third Bayern player to leave in recent weeks after Arturo Vidal joined Barcelona and Sebastian Rudy quit on Monday for Schalke.

Bayern are at VfB Stuttgart on Saturday in the Bundesliga with a point after Munich crashed to a 4-1 home defeat the last time the club's met under Kovac's predecessor Jupp Heynckes.

"No one likes that, especially not my lads," said Kovac after Bayern beat Hoffenheim 3-1 on the opening weekend of the season when Stuttgart lost 1-0 at Mainz.

"They are highly motivated to erase that one."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case