Home Sport Football

Record-breaker Nuri Sahin quits Dortmund for Werder Bremen

Sahin, who turns 30 on Wednesday, won the 2010-11 Bundesliga title with Dortmund and has reportedly signed a two-year deal with Bremen for an undisclosed sum.

Published: 01st September 2018 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko, left, challenges for the ball with Dortmund's Nuri Sahin during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match at the Louis II stadium. | (File | AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Bundesliga record-breaker Nuri Sahin signed for Werder Bremen on Friday, just before the transfer window closed in Germany, after being frustrated by a lack of chances this season at Borussia Dortmund.

Sahin, who turns 30 on Wednesday, won the 2010-11 Bundesliga title with Dortmund and has reportedly signed a two-year deal with Bremen for an undisclosed sum.

He made 274 appearances for Borussia, scoring 26 goals with 49 assists in 11 seasons, having joined Dortmund as a schoolboy in 2001.

In 2005, Sahin became the youngest player to make his Bundesliga debut, aged just 16 years, 334 days, a record that still stands.

"We are glad that we were able to convince a player of this quality to come to Werder," said sports director Frank Baumann. 

The midfielder was not in the plans of new head coach Lucien Favre, who left him out for Sunday's 4-1 home win over RB Leipzig, and Sahin was released with a year left on his Dortmund contract.

With 51 international appearances for Turkey, Sahin comes with a wealth of experience having also had spells at Liverpool and Real Madrid, who he joined from Dortmund in 2011 before returning to Borussia in 2014.

"I don't think there is much to say about the qualities of Nuri, he has experienced almost everything in the Bundesliga, won the German league, and played for Real Madrid and Liverpool," said Bremen head coach Florian Kohfeldt.

"He has the potential to take us even further and allows us more options."

Sahin's arrival in Bremen is too late for him to be included for Saturday's away game at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bremen, who drew 1-1 with Hanover 96 in their opening game of the 2018/19 Bundesliga season, have aspirations to finish in the European places in May.

They signed Dutch midfielder Davy Klaassen from Everton for a reported club record of 14 million euros ($16.3m) last month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nuri Sahin Bundesliga Werder Bremen Borussia Dortmund

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case