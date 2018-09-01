Home Sport Football

Unai Emery squashes Arsenal's high-sugar fruit drink cravings

Emery has asked Arsenal's canteen staff to remove non-freshly squeezed juices from the club's London Colney training base.

Published: 01st September 2018 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

Unai Emery

Arsenal gaffer Unai Emery (File | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Unai Emery has banned his Arsenal players from high-sugar fruit drinks as he steps up his overhaul of the Premier League club in the post-Arsene Wenger era.

Emery has asked Arsenal's canteen staff to remove non-freshly squeezed juices from the club's London Colney training base.

Instead, the Arsenal manager wants the team to follow his lead and drink a healthier alternative.

The Gunners picked up their first win with a 3-1 victory over West Ham, having lost their opening first two games under Emery to Manchester City and Chelsea.

They face a trip to promoted Cardiff on Sunday, with former Paris Saint-Germain boss Emery insisting his new players are on board with his guidelines about what they should drink.

"Yes, this is true," he told reporters when asked about the drink ban on Friday.

"I like fruit a lot and I like fruit juice. But with a lot of sugar? Not very good.

"It's for that and when I was very young, my father was coming every day with one fresh orange fruit juice.

"I like it in my life, more of that. It's for that, when I arrived here, I asked only for that from the cook. And the players, I think, are the same. They prefer their orange juice fresh."

Mesut Ozil, who missed the win over West Ham through injury, is fit to return at the Cardiff City Stadium following reports Emery had fallen out with the German midfielder over his failure to adapt to his preferred high-tempo pressing game.

"He's training normally with the group, in every session this week," Emery said.

"We started on Tuesday and every day he has been training with the group. He's OK. Also I'm looking at him well every day."

Emery also confirmed Reiss Nelson is set to join German side Hoffenheim on loan for the remainder of the season, although he has also signed a new long-term Arsenal deal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Unai Emery Arsenal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case